Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition
News photo The Punch  - Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN Gov. Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over his presidential ambition National Accord:
CBN Gov. Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over his presidential ambition
Emefiele Heads To Court As Anger Spreads Over Presidential Ambition CKN Nigeria:
Emefiele Heads To Court As Anger Spreads Over Presidential Ambition
Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition News Breakers:
Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition
Emefiele Heads For Court As Anger Spreads Over Presidential Ambition Infotrust News:
Emefiele Heads For Court As Anger Spreads Over Presidential Ambition
Defiant Emefiele Ignore Nigerians, Heads To Court As Anger Spreads Over Presidential Ambition While In Office Global Upfront:
Defiant Emefiele Ignore Nigerians, Heads To Court As Anger Spreads Over Presidential Ambition While In Office
Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition Star News:
Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 15 hours ago
3 Domestic airlines insist on suspension of flights from Monday, 9th May - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
4 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 20 hours ago
6 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 19 hours ago
8 Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 “I have tasted it before and it’s horrible” – Peter Okoye reveals the only thing he’s afraid of in life; says it’s not death [Video] - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad picks House of Reps nomination, EOI forms - TVC News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info