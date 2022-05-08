Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC Explains Why Abuja, Other States Are Experiencing Fuel Scarcity
Biz Watch Nigeria  - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has explained that low loadouts at depots, and increased fuel purchases after the long public holidays, are why Abuja and its neighbouring states are experiencing fuel scarcity at the moment.
35 mins ago
Low loadouts, after-holiday purchases... The Cable:
Low loadouts, after-holiday purchases...
Motorists groan as fuel scarcity returns in Abuja PM News:
Motorists groan as fuel scarcity returns in Abuja
NNPC Explains Why Fuel Queues Have Returned in Abuja Economic Confidential:
NNPC Explains Why Fuel Queues Have Returned in Abuja
Motorists groan as fuel scarcity returns in Abuja News Breakers:
Motorists groan as fuel scarcity returns in Abuja


