Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians react as Peter Obi says his son is almost 30 but doesn't have a car (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react after presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, mentioned that his son is almost 30 and has no car of his own.

 

The former Anambra state governor expla

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It GY Online NG:
It's interesting how a capitalist Peter Obi, is using socialism theory as a campaign jingle.
Peter Obi Explains Why His 30-Year-Old-Son Doesn’t Own Personal Car Independent:
Peter Obi Explains Why His 30-Year-Old-Son Doesn’t Own Personal Car
Peter  Obi: Searching  For The Obvious News Rangers:
Peter  Obi: Searching  For The Obvious
Nigerians React As Peter Obi Says His Son Is Almost 30 But Doesn Tori News:
Nigerians React As Peter Obi Says His Son Is Almost 30 But Doesn't Have A Car (Video)
National Daily:
Adeyanju Deji reacts after Peter Obi said his 30yrs old son doesn’t have a car


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Domestic airlines insist on suspension of flights from Monday, 9th May - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
4 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in Nigeria in 2023?, by Yushau A. Shuaib - Economic Confidential, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info