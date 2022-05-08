Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Halima Abubakar says she took break from Nollywood becuase of sex for roles
Legit  - Halima Abubakar sparked mixed reactions when she revealed that she took a break from Nollywood because of some immoralities in the industry. Fans have reacted.

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Many Nollywood producers demand sex for roles, says Halima Abubakar Daily Trust:
Many Nollywood producers demand sex for roles, says Halima Abubakar
Many Nollywood producers demand for sex-for-role – Actress Halima Abubakar reveals Page One:
Many Nollywood producers demand for sex-for-role – Actress Halima Abubakar reveals
Halima Abubakar Claims There Is Sex For Roles In Nollywood The Will:
Halima Abubakar Claims There Is Sex For Roles In Nollywood
I Took A Break From Nollywood Because Of ‘Sex For Role’ – Actress Halima Abubakar Kanyi Daily:
I Took A Break From Nollywood Because Of ‘Sex For Role’ – Actress Halima Abubakar
Many Nollywood Producers Demand S*x For Roles – Actress, Halima Abubakar Speaks Tori News:
Many Nollywood Producers Demand S*x For Roles – Actress, Halima Abubakar Speaks


