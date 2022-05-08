Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to the streets to beg in Abia state (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Internet sensation, Mr Spellz has returned to the streets to beg in Abia state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Viral Internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to the streets to beg in Abia state (video) The Info NG:
Viral Internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to the streets to beg in Abia state (video)
Internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to the streets to beg in Abia state Olajide TV:
Internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to the streets to beg in Abia state
Viral internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to streets to beg in Abia state (video) Naija Parrot:
Viral internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to streets to beg in Abia state (video)
Internet Sensation, Mr Spellz Returns To The Streets To Beg In Abia State (Video) Tori News:
Internet Sensation, Mr Spellz Returns To The Streets To Beg In Abia State (Video)


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 Arthur Nzeribe: 10 things to know about the maverick politician - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 21 hours ago
4 10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
6 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 22 hours ago
8 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 24 hours ago
10 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info