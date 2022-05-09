Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


To avoid problem, marry just one wife- MC Oluomo's son warns against polygamy
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ex-NURTW boss, MC Oluomo's son has warned single men against marrying more than one wife.

 

In a post shared on his Instastories, King Westt said to avoid problems, men should just

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Avoid problems for your future and marry just 1 wife: MC Oluomo Legit:
Avoid problems for your future and marry just 1 wife: MC Oluomo's son begs men
“To Avoid Problems For Your Future, Marry One Wife” – MC Oluomo’s Son, Appeals To Men News Breakers:
“To Avoid Problems For Your Future, Marry One Wife” – MC Oluomo’s Son, Appeals To Men
“To avoid problem, marry just one wife” – MC Oluomo’s son warns against polygamy Naija Parrot:
“To avoid problem, marry just one wife” – MC Oluomo’s son warns against polygamy
To Avoid Problems In The Future, Marry Just One Wife - MC Oluomo Tori News:
To Avoid Problems In The Future, Marry Just One Wife - MC Oluomo's Son Warns Against Polygamy


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: 10 things to know about the maverick politician - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 1 day ago
3 10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 22 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
6 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 5 hours ago
7 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 8 hours ago
8 Ini Edo's 40th birthday party: Iyabo Ojo, 5 others attend in head-turning looks - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Tonye Cole Should Return The $50m He Illegally Took From Rivers Account – Wike - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info