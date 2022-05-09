Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We won't refund N100 million paid for nomination forms Emefiele rejected: APC
News photo Peoples Gazette  - It's traditional for political parties across the world that once you have paid for nomination forms, you cannot come back and ask for a refund."

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

The Cable:
Bakare: N100m APC nomination form fee came from my account...
2023: Why I Channels Television:
2023: Why I'll Be 16th President Of Nigeria - Tunde Bakare | Politics Today
GEJ Legit:
GEJ's presidential form: Serving gov credited APC's account with N100m - Report
Sahara Reporters:
N100million I Paid For APC Party Presidential Forms Is An Investment – Pastor Tunde Bakare
APC set to make N2.5bn from sales of presidential nomination forms The Street Journal:
APC set to make N2.5bn from sales of presidential nomination forms
We Won’t Refund N100 Million Paid For Nomination Forms Emefiele Rejected — APC Online Nigeria:
We Won’t Refund N100 Million Paid For Nomination Forms Emefiele Rejected — APC


