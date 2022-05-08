Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration
Naija News  - The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has released fresh prophetic declaration for the week.
Naija News reports that the popular and controversial cleric released the prophetic declaration in a post on Twitter on ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sex scandal: Stephanie Otobo accuses Apostle Suleman of death plot, vows to release video Daily Post:
Sex scandal: Stephanie Otobo accuses Apostle Suleman of death plot, vows to release video
Sex scandal: Stephanie Otobo hits Apostle Suleman again, drags him on Twitter - P.M. News PM News:
Sex scandal: Stephanie Otobo hits Apostle Suleman again, drags him on Twitter - P.M. News
Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal Gist Lovers:
Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal
S£x Scandal: Apostle Suleman Reacts After Stephanie Otobo Released Fresh Evidence Edujandon:
S£x Scandal: Apostle Suleman Reacts After Stephanie Otobo Released Fresh Evidence
Mistress scandal: Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleman Of Death Plot, Vows To Release Video Screen Gist:
Mistress scandal: Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleman Of Death Plot, Vows To Release Video
Apostle Suleman: “Show us Video” – Adeyanju to Stephanie Otobo Politics Nigeria:
Apostle Suleman: “Show us Video” – Adeyanju to Stephanie Otobo
Sex scandal: Stephanie Otobo shares ‘evidence’ in renewed attack on Apostle Suleman Online Nigeria:
Sex scandal: Stephanie Otobo shares ‘evidence’ in renewed attack on Apostle Suleman


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 Arthur Nzeribe: 10 things to know about the maverick politician - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 21 hours ago
4 10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
6 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 22 hours ago
8 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 24 hours ago
10 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info