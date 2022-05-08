Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC Gives All Aspirants Nine Conditions They Must Fulfil (Full List)
Naija News  - Ahead of the primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has given aspirants interested in the party's ticket some conditions they must abide by.
The conditions affect presidential aspirants as well as those seeking ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

APC Releases 9 Conditions For Presidential Aspirants Ahead Of Primary The Trent:
APC Releases 9 Conditions For Presidential Aspirants Ahead Of Primary
APC gives presidential aspirants, others, conditions ahead of primary election The Street Journal:
APC gives presidential aspirants, others, conditions ahead of primary election
Nine Conditions Presidential Aspirants must fulfil – APC [LIST] Politics Nigeria:
Nine Conditions Presidential Aspirants must fulfil – APC [LIST]
APC Releases 9 Conditions For Presidential Aspirants Ahead Of Primary News Breakers:
APC Releases 9 Conditions For Presidential Aspirants Ahead Of Primary


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Arthur Nzeribe: 10 things to know about the maverick politician - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 23 hours ago
4 10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 20 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 24 hours ago
7 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Popular Enugu native doctor, two others arrested for alleged kidnapping - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 6 hours ago
10 Ini Edo's 40th birthday party: Iyabo Ojo, 5 others attend in head-turning looks - Legit, 38 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info