Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has been a registered Member of the APC
News Wire NGR  - The All Progressives Congress Party Chairman of Ward 6 in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Nduka Erikpume, has said the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is a member of the party.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

APC chairman confirms CBN gov, Emefiele, is a registered member of party The Street Journal:
APC chairman confirms CBN gov, Emefiele, is a registered member of party
CBN Gov. Emefiele Registered As APC Member In 2021 – Report ODU News:
CBN Gov. Emefiele Registered As APC Member In 2021 – Report
CBN gov, Emefiele member of our party – APC Within Nigeria:
CBN gov, Emefiele member of our party – APC
Godwin Emefiele is a registered APC member – Party chairman National Daily:
Godwin Emefiele is a registered APC member – Party chairman


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Viral video of a Customs officer slapping an aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 APC Primary: My chances of winning Presidential Ticket, high — Tinubu - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 20 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 21 hours ago
7 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info