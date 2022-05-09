Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid has been named the best African Artiste of the year
News photo GL Trends  - Nigerian Award-winning artist Wizkid has been named Best African Artiste of the Year at Ghana’s most prestigious music awards show, the Ghana Music Awards. On May 8th, 2022, Big Wiz was crowned the Best African Artiste Of The Year at the Vodafone Ghana ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Viral video of a Customs officer slapping an aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 APC Primary: My chances of winning Presidential Ticket, high — Tinubu - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 20 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 21 hours ago
7 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 21 hours ago
