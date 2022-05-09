Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

War: EU told to seize Russia’s reserves to rebuild Ukraine
News photo Daily Post  - European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Monday asked that the union considers seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

