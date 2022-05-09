Post News
News at a Glance
Customs officer shows his power, slaps governor's aide as victim remain calm
Legit
- Samson Nwachukwu, a Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, was recently slapped and attacked by an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigeria Customs Service reacts to viral video of officer slapping governor's aide
The Cable:
TRENDING VIDEO: Customs officer slaps Okowa's aide
Yaba Left Online:
Nigeria Customs Service reacts to viral video of officer slapping governor’s aide
Business Day:
Customs vows to sanction officer caught in viral assault video
News Break:
Customs To Sanction Officer For Slapping Governor’s Aide
The Dabigal Blog:
Customs officer slaps aide to Delta state governor
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigeria Customs Service Reacts To Video Of Officer Slapping Delta Governor’s Aide
Naija Parrot:
Nigeria Customs Service reacts to viral video of officer slapping governor’s aide
Naija News:
Nigeria Customs React To Video Of Officer Slapping Governor Okowa’s Aide
Instablog 9ja:
Custom officer sl@ps and att@ck Delta State Governor’s aide, Samson Nwachukwu
Tori News:
Nigeria Customs Service Reacts to Viral Video of Officer Slapping Governor's Aide
More Picks
1
Customs officer shows his power, slaps governor's aide as victim remain calm -
Legit,
8 hours ago
2
Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations -
Global Upfront,
23 hours ago
3
2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
4
2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected -
Pulse Nigeria,
9 hours ago
5
Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration -
Naija News,
9 hours ago
7
Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’ -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
8
If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Ini Edo's 40th birthday party: Iyabo Ojo, 5 others attend in head-turning looks -
Legit,
4 hours ago
10
Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
