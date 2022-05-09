Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ahead Paris 2024 Olympics: NOC secures high-performance training for Anyanacho in Germany
News photo Vanguard News  - By Tony Ubani The Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, has intensified its efforts in ensuring Team Nigeria athletes get quality training ahead of the Paris 2024

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NOC sponsors Anyanacho to Germany’s high performance centre The Guardian:
NOC sponsors Anyanacho to Germany’s high performance centre
Paris 2024 Olympics: NOC Secures High-performance Training For Iheanacho Leadership:
Paris 2024 Olympics: NOC Secures High-performance Training For Iheanacho
Paris 2024 countdown: NOC secures high-performance training for Anyanacho The Nation:
Paris 2024 countdown: NOC secures high-performance training for Anyanacho
Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics: NOC secures high-performance training for Anyanacho in Germany – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics: NOC secures high-performance training for Anyanacho in Germany – The Sun Nigeria
NOC Sponsors Anyanacho To Germany’s High Performance Centre The Street Journal:
NOC Sponsors Anyanacho To Germany’s High Performance Centre


   More Picks
1 Customs officer shows his power, slaps governor's aide as victim remain calm - Legit, 8 hours ago
2 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
3 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 9 hours ago
7 Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’ - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ini Edo's 40th birthday party: Iyabo Ojo, 5 others attend in head-turning looks - Legit, 4 hours ago
10 Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info