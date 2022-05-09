Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Thunder fire you and ultimatum - Gov. Wike blasts INC over 48 hours ultimatum to release Farah Dagogo (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has responded to the 48-hour ultimatum given to him by members of the socio-cultural organization of the Ijaw nation to release House of Representatives member,

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Wike blasts INC over 48-hour ultimatum to release Dagogo The Nation:
VIDEO: Wike blasts INC over 48-hour ultimatum to release Dagogo
Wike goes dirty, calls on thunder to strike INC for giving him ultimatum Ripples Nigeria:
Wike goes dirty, calls on thunder to strike INC for giving him ultimatum
Gov. Wike blasts INC over 48 hours ultimatum to release Farah Dagogo Within Nigeria:
Gov. Wike blasts INC over 48 hours ultimatum to release Farah Dagogo
Thunder Fire You And Ultimatum - Gov. Wike Blasts INC Over 48-Hour Ultimatum To Release Farah Dagogo (video) Tori News:
Thunder Fire You And Ultimatum - Gov. Wike Blasts INC Over 48-Hour Ultimatum To Release Farah Dagogo (video)


   More Picks
1 Customs officer shows his power, slaps governor's aide as victim remain calm - Legit, 8 hours ago
2 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
3 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 9 hours ago
7 Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’ - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ini Edo's 40th birthday party: Iyabo Ojo, 5 others attend in head-turning looks - Legit, 4 hours ago
10 Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info