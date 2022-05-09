Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement
News photo Vanguard News  - Ibrahim Ahmed, an investigator with the EFCC on Monday said Aliyu Abubakar, the 2nd defendant in the trial of former former Attorney-General

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement The Guardian:
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement Prompt News:
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC official says defendant voluntarily gave statement The Eagle Online:
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC official says defendant voluntarily gave statement
Alleged Malabu Scam: EFCC Official Says Defendant Voluntarily Gave Statement The Street Journal:
Alleged Malabu Scam: EFCC Official Says Defendant Voluntarily Gave Statement
Malabu Scam: Defendant Voluntarily Made Statement – EFCC The Will:
Malabu Scam: Defendant Voluntarily Made Statement – EFCC
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC denies forcing Adoke’s co-defendant to give statement — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC denies forcing Adoke’s co-defendant to give statement — Daily Nigerian
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC denies forcing Adoke’s co-defendant to give statement News Breakers:
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC denies forcing Adoke’s co-defendant to give statement


   More Picks
1 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
2 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
3 'Someone Should Check On Her' - Nigerians Express Concern For Genevieve As She Deletes All Instagram Posts - Naija News, 3 hours ago
4 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 8 hours ago
5 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
7 If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 11 hours ago
10 Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’ - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info