University Students Protest Months Of Lecturers’ Strike Amid Heavy Security In Lagos
Sahara Reporters  - Some university students on Monday in Lagos protested against the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).ASUU is the umbrella body of public university lecturers in Nigeria.






16 hours ago
Pictorial: UNILAG students protest ASUU strike The Punch:
Pictorial: UNILAG students protest ASUU strike
ASUU mulls strike extension, protests in cities The Nation:
ASUU mulls strike extension, protests in cities
Students protest over ASUU strike in front of the University of Lagos Premium Times:
Students protest over ASUU strike in front of the University of Lagos
University Students Protest Months Of Lecturers’ Strike Amid Heavy Security In Lagos City Mirror News:
University Students Protest Months Of Lecturers’ Strike Amid Heavy Security In Lagos
UNILAG Students Protest Over ASUU Strike Extension Tori News:
UNILAG Students Protest Over ASUU Strike Extension


