Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun
News photo Daily Post  - Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Monday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saraki In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo In Ogun Independent:
Saraki In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo In Ogun
2023 isn’t time to vote just anybody as president —Saraki Ripples Nigeria:
2023 isn’t time to vote just anybody as president —Saraki
2023 isn’t time to vote just anybody as president —Saraki Igbere TV News:
2023 isn’t time to vote just anybody as president —Saraki
2023: Nigeria doesn’t need part-time President – Saraki Nigerian Eye:
2023: Nigeria doesn’t need part-time President – Saraki
Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun
2023: Saraki In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo Naija News:
2023: Saraki In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo
Nigeria doesn’t need part-time President See Naija:
Nigeria doesn’t need part-time President


   More Picks
1 Customs officer shows his power, slaps governor's aide as victim remain calm - Legit, 8 hours ago
2 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
3 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 9 hours ago
7 Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’ - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ini Edo's 40th birthday party: Iyabo Ojo, 5 others attend in head-turning looks - Legit, 4 hours ago
10 Emefiele heads for court as anger spreads over presidential ambition - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info