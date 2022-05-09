Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ganduje to contest for senate ticket, endorses deputy as successor
News photo The Guardian  - Ganduje to contest for senate ticket, endorses deputy as successor

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Ganduje endorses deputy as successor The Punch:
2023: Ganduje endorses deputy as successor
GODFATHERISM? Ganduje Endorses His Deputy As Next Kano Governor Naija Loaded:
GODFATHERISM? Ganduje Endorses His Deputy As Next Kano Governor
Ganduje Endorses His Deputy As Next Kano Governor Information Nigeria:
Ganduje Endorses His Deputy As Next Kano Governor
Ganduje endorses his deputy as next Kano governor Nigerian Eye:
Ganduje endorses his deputy as next Kano governor
Ganduje endorses his deputy, Nasiru as next Kano governor Within Nigeria:
Ganduje endorses his deputy, Nasiru as next Kano governor


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 Arthur Nzeribe: 10 things to know about the maverick politician - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 21 hours ago
4 10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
6 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 22 hours ago
8 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 24 hours ago
10 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info