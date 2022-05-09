Customs officer caught assaulting civilian withdrawn, under administrative investigation ― NCS

Customs officer caught assaulting civilian withdrawn, under administrative investigation ― NCS



The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, said that one of its officers caught on video assaulting a civilian has been ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineCustoms officer caught assaulting civilian withdrawn, under administrative investigation ― NCSThe Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, said that one of its officers caught on video assaulting a civilian has been ...



News Credibility Score: 99%