Ogun police arrest man for alleged rape and blackmail of 16-year-old girl he met on Facebook
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 25-year-old man identified as Ebenezer Adeshina has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for alleged rape and blackmail of a 16 year old girl (name withheld).


5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

