Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


He couldn't hold the emotions: Reactions as Oga Bello sheds tears over car gift
Legit  - Nollywood actor Oga Bello has stirred emotions on social media after he shed tears as he received keys to a SUV from his children as his 70th birthday gift.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor Oga Bello In Tears As Children Gift Him SUV On 70th Birthday Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, was moved to tears on Monday as his children gifted him an SUV on his 70th birthday. The Punch:
Actor Oga Bello In Tears As Children Gift Him SUV On 70th Birthday Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, was moved to tears on Monday as his children gifted him an SUV on his 70th birthday.
Actor Oga Bello In Tears As He Receives Surprise 70th Birthday Gift News Break:
Actor Oga Bello In Tears As He Receives Surprise 70th Birthday Gift
VIDEO: Veteran Actor Oga Bello in tears as children gift him SUV Nigerian Eye:
VIDEO: Veteran Actor Oga Bello in tears as children gift him SUV
Actor Oga Bello In Tears As Children Gift Him SUV | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actor Oga Bello In Tears As Children Gift Him SUV | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Veteran Actor, Oga Bello Bursts Into Tears On His 70th Birthday Naija News:
Veteran Actor, Oga Bello Bursts Into Tears On His 70th Birthday
Life Makes More Meaning To Me At 70 – Actor Oga Bello News Breakers:
Life Makes More Meaning To Me At 70 – Actor Oga Bello
Actor Oga Bello In Tears As Children Gift Him SUV (Video) Tori News:
Actor Oga Bello In Tears As Children Gift Him SUV (Video)


   More Picks
1 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
2 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 20 hours ago
4 Senior Lawyer, Robert Clarke, seeks extension of President Buhari?s tenure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 2023 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Court rejects Emefiele’s appeal to restrain INEC, AGF - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 House Of Representatives Secures Six million Litres Of Aviation Fuel For Airlines After Emergency Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
8 2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info