Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ini Edo's 40th birthday party: Iyabo Ojo, 5 others attend in head-turning looks
Legit  - Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, recently threw a party in honour of her 40th birthday and several stars attended the event looking fabulous. Read more.

38 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photos from actress Ini Edo Linda Ikeji Blog:
Photos from actress Ini Edo's 40th birthday bash
See Moment Ini Edo Stepped Into Her 40th Birthday Bash Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, clocked 40 recently and on Sunday, she celebrated the milestone with friends and family. This video shows the moment the actress stepped into her own party. The Punch:
See Moment Ini Edo Stepped Into Her 40th Birthday Bash Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, clocked 40 recently and on Sunday, she celebrated the milestone with friends and family. This video shows the moment the actress stepped into her own party.
Checkout actress, Ini Edo’s grand entrance to her 40th birthday party (Photos/Video) Yaba Left Online:
Checkout actress, Ini Edo’s grand entrance to her 40th birthday party (Photos/Video)
Watch Ini Edo Gist Reel:
Watch Ini Edo's grand entrance at her 40th birthday party (Video)
Checkout actress, Ini Edo’s grand entrance to her 40th birthday party (Photos/Video) Naija Parrot:
Checkout actress, Ini Edo’s grand entrance to her 40th birthday party (Photos/Video)
Celebrities Grace Ini Edo Tori News:
Celebrities Grace Ini Edo's 40th Birthday Bash (Photos)
Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, others honor Ini Edo at 40th birthday party (photos) Kemi Filani Blog:
Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, others honor Ini Edo at 40th birthday party (photos)


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Arthur Nzeribe: 10 things to know about the maverick politician - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 23 hours ago
4 10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 20 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 24 hours ago
7 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Popular Enugu native doctor, two others arrested for alleged kidnapping - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 6 hours ago
10 Ini Edo's 40th birthday party: Iyabo Ojo, 5 others attend in head-turning looks - Legit, 38 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info