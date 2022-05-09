Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Italian Open over Achilles injury
Peoples Gazette  - The four-time major champion said in a statement that she picked up the injury last week in Madrid.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 Customs officer shows his power, slaps governor's aide as victim remain calm - Legit, 11 hours ago
3 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
4 Ebute-Metta residents protest EKEDC's exorbitant estimated billing - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
5 2023 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Court rejects Emefiele’s appeal to restrain INEC, AGF - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 10 hours ago
7 Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
8 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
10 If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
