Senate President Lawan joins APC presidential race
The Nation  - Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday joined the growing list of presidential aspirants under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).He becomes the 24th aspirant to pick the party's expression of interest and nomination forms for

22 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
3 NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
5 Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
6 Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Activate $19bn fund, Lake Chad drying up - Buhari to World Bank, AfDB, others - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Miyetti Allah threatens legal action against IPoB over alleged attacks on members, cattle - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
