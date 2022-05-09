Osun 2022: Court reserves judgment on PDP governorship ticket tussle The Guardian - The Federal High Court in Osogbo has fixed May 18, for judgment on the governorship ticket tussle between Prince Dotun Babayemi and Senator Ademola Adeleke both of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court, presided over by Justice Nathaniel Ayo- ...



