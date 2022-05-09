Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Is this how people go out without coming back?" - Nigerian lady mourns her sister who died in motor accident
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The deceased, NsisongA Nigerian lady, Ndiana Utuk, took to Facebook on Sunday, May 8, to mourn her sister, Nsisong Utuk, who died in a fatal motor accident.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Is this how people go out without coming back?” – Grieving lady mourns sister who died in a fatal accident Yaba Left Online:
“Is this how people go out without coming back?” – Grieving lady mourns sister who died in a fatal accident
“Is this how people go out without coming back?” Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Is this how people go out without coming back?”
“Is this how people go out without coming back?” – Grieving lady mourns sister who died in a fatal accident Naija Parrot:
“Is this how people go out without coming back?” – Grieving lady mourns sister who died in a fatal accident
Nigerian Lady Mourns Her Sister Who Perished In Motor Accident Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Mourns Her Sister Who Perished In Motor Accident


   More Picks
1 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
2 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
3 'Someone Should Check On Her' - Nigerians Express Concern For Genevieve As She Deletes All Instagram Posts - Naija News, 3 hours ago
4 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 8 hours ago
5 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 11 hours ago
10 Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’ - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info