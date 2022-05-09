Post News
News at a Glance
"Is this how people go out without coming back?" - Nigerian lady mourns her sister who died in motor accident
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The deceased, NsisongA Nigerian lady, Ndiana Utuk, took to Facebook on Sunday, May 8, to mourn her sister, Nsisong Utuk, who died in a fatal motor accident.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Is this how people go out without coming back?” – Grieving lady mourns sister who died in a fatal accident
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Is this how people go out without coming back?”
Naija Parrot:
“Is this how people go out without coming back?” – Grieving lady mourns sister who died in a fatal accident
Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Mourns Her Sister Who Perished In Motor Accident
More Picks
1
Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
2
Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC -
News Wire NGR,
9 hours ago
3
'Someone Should Check On Her' - Nigerians Express Concern For Genevieve As She Deletes All Instagram Posts -
Naija News,
3 hours ago
4
Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo -
Gist Lovers,
8 hours ago
5
2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected -
Pulse Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
9
Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration -
Naija News,
11 hours ago
10
Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’ -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
