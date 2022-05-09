Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor
Sahara Reporters
- Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Aviation: Gbajabiamila walks out Emefiele's representative from meeting
The Street Journal:
Gbajabiamila walks out Emefiele’s representative from meeting with aviation stakeholders
Nigerian Eye:
Aviation: Gbajabiamila walks out Emefiele’s representative from meeting
The Eagle Online:
Gbajabiamila walks out Emefiele’s representative from meeting
Pulse Nigeria:
Femi Gbajabiamila walks Emefiele's representative out of aviation meeting
Screen Gist:
Aviation: Gbajabiamila Walks Out Emefiele’s Representative From Meeting
Tori News:
Aviation: Gbajabiamila Walks Out Emefiele’s Representative From Meeting
Kemi Filani Blog:
Embarrasment as Gbajabiamila walks Emefiele’s representative out of meeting
More Picks
1
Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC -
News Wire NGR,
12 hours ago
2
Ebute-Metta residents protest EKEDC's exorbitant estimated billing -
Peoples Gazette,
16 hours ago
3
Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
4
2023 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Court rejects Emefiele’s appeal to restrain INEC, AGF -
Ripples Nigeria,
9 hours ago
5
Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo -
Gist Lovers,
11 hours ago
6
2023: Jonathan set to contest as Northern support groups purchase N100m APC presidential nomination form -
The Street Journal,
4 hours ago
7
Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
8
2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected -
Pulse Nigeria,
14 hours ago
10
If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...