Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Someone Should Check On Her' - Nigerians Express Concern For Genevieve As She Deletes All Instagram Posts
Naija News  - Some Nigerians have expressed concern for veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji as she deletes all her posts on the photo and video sharing app,

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress Genevieve Nnaji deletes all Instagram posts The Punch:
Actress Genevieve Nnaji deletes all Instagram posts
Genevieve Nnaji unfollows everyone on Instagram, deletes all her posts Linda Ikeji Blog:
Genevieve Nnaji unfollows everyone on Instagram, deletes all her posts
Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Instagram Posts Oyo Gist:
Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Instagram Posts
Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page Pulse Nigeria:
Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page
Veteran Actress Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram (Details) Bukas Blog:
Veteran Actress Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram (Details)
Actress Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Instagram Posts | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actress Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Instagram Posts | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Actress Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Instagram Posts News Breakers:
Actress Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Instagram Posts
43-Year-Old Actress Genevieve Nnaji has deleted all her pictures and videos on Instagram Gist Reel:
43-Year-Old Actress Genevieve Nnaji has deleted all her pictures and videos on Instagram
Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Instagram Posts Tori News:
Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Instagram Posts


   More Picks
1 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
2 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
3 'Someone Should Check On Her' - Nigerians Express Concern For Genevieve As She Deletes All Instagram Posts - Naija News, 3 hours ago
4 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 8 hours ago
5 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Alleged Malabu scam: EFCC Official says defendant voluntarily gave statement - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 Amidst Fresh Stephanie Otobo Scandal, Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration - Naija News, 11 hours ago
10 Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’ - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info