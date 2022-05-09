Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan
News photo Premium Times  - The support group is to present the expression of interest and nomination forms to Mr Lawan at his private home in Abuja.

PHOTOS: Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Gets APC Presidential Forms The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, was presented with the presidential nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress. The Punch:
PHOTO NEWS: Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, presented with the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms to the 2023 presidency, by some Senators and APC chieftains, in Abuja, on Monday. @SPNigeria @NGRSenate Leadership:
Lawan, Senate President, Picks APC Presidential Form Independent:
Senate president picks APC presidential forms, promises stability across Nigeria News Verge:
2023: Senate President picks APC presidential forms, promises stability across Nigeria Daily Nigerian:
Senate president picks APC presidential forms, promises stability across Nigeria National Accord:
2023: Senate President picks APC presidential forms, promises stability across Nigeria News Breakers:
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Gets APC Presidential Forms Julia Blaise Blog:
