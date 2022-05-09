Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sit at-home: JAMB candidates stranded in Enugu — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Candidates writing 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Enugu were stranded following the sit-at- home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) every Monday in the South East. The 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB’s Sit at-home order : UTME candidates stranded in Enugu, Anambra The Nation:
IPOB’s Sit at-home order : UTME candidates stranded in Enugu, Anambra
Sit-at-home mars UTME in Anambra, Enugu The Punch:
Sit-at-home mars UTME in Anambra, Enugu
Sits at-home: JAMB candidates stranded in Enugu The Eagle Online:
Sits at-home: JAMB candidates stranded in Enugu
IPOB Sit At Home Order: Jamb Release New Date For Candidates In Enugu Naija News:
IPOB Sit At Home Order: Jamb Release New Date For Candidates In Enugu
Sits at-home: JAMB candidates stranded in Enugu Nigerian Pilot:
Sits at-home: JAMB candidates stranded in Enugu


   More Picks
1 Nigerians React As Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleiman Of Sexual Relationship Again - Naija News, 20 hours ago
2 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
3 Ebute-Metta residents protest EKEDC's exorbitant estimated billing - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
4 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 19 hours ago
6 2023 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Court rejects Emefiele’s appeal to restrain INEC, AGF - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
9 Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
10 Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info