VGA: Wizkid Failed To Show Up In Ghana To Receive “Best African Artiste Award” (WATCH)
Afrobeats Global  -   The recently concluded Vodafone awards, the 23rd of its kind, was a very interesting one which honored Ghanaian's finest artistes. The ceremony did not go down without some drama and awkward moments though.

5 hours ago
