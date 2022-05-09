2023: Gombe governor backs Osinbajo’s presidential bid Daily Nigerian - Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has thrown his weight behind the presidential ambition of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Mr Yahaya stated this when Osinbajo paid homage to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar, on Monday in Gombe. Mr ...



News Credibility Score: 94%