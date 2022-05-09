Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Petroleum Minister picks N100m APC presidential forms amid fuel scarcity
News photo Daily Trust  - Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has picked the N100 million presidential forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amid the ongoing fuel scarcity.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 12 hours ago
2 Ebute-Metta residents protest EKEDC's exorbitant estimated billing - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
3 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 2023 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Court rejects Emefiele’s appeal to restrain INEC, AGF - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 11 hours ago
6 2023: Jonathan set to contest as Northern support groups purchase N100m APC presidential nomination form - The Street Journal, 4 hours ago
7 Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
8 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
10 If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
