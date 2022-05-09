Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari
News Diary Online  - President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, said Nigeria had successfully forested over Six Million, One Hundred and Ninety-One Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty-Three [...]

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COP-15: Nigeria To Increase Forest Cover To 25% – Buhari Leadership:
COP-15: Nigeria To Increase Forest Cover To 25% – Buhari
Six million hectares forested under green bond project - Buhari The Punch:
Six million hectares forested under green bond project - Buhari
Nigeria to increase forest cover to 25%, says Buhari Peoples Gazette:
Nigeria to increase forest cover to 25%, says Buhari
Nigeria to increase forest cover to 25 per cent as 6m hectares forested – Buhari National Accord:
Nigeria to increase forest cover to 25 per cent as 6m hectares forested – Buhari
Nigeria To Increase Forest Cover To 25 Per Cent As 6m Hectares Forested – Buhari Fresh Reporters:
Nigeria To Increase Forest Cover To 25 Per Cent As 6m Hectares Forested – Buhari
Six million hectares forested under green bond project – Buhari News Breakers:
Six million hectares forested under green bond project – Buhari


   More Picks
1 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
2 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 20 hours ago
4 Senior Lawyer, Robert Clarke, seeks extension of President Buhari?s tenure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 2023 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Court rejects Emefiele’s appeal to restrain INEC, AGF - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 House Of Representatives Secures Six million Litres Of Aviation Fuel For Airlines After Emergency Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
8 2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info