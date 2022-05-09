Tems Becomes First Nigerian Artist To Debut No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 The Guardian - Tems has made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her feature on Future's Wait For U. The track, which also features Drake, is Future's second Hot 100 lead single, Drake's 10th and Tems' landmark No.1 Off ...



News Credibility Score: 99%