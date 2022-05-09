2022 UTME: 1.4 million candidates sit UTME in three days

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Court rejects Emefiele request to stop INEC from disqualifying him for election - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Residents lament insecurity as gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari - News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
Miyetti Allah threatens legal action against IPoB over alleged attacks on members, cattle - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele - Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
|
9
|
Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad claims former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined the APC - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
10
|
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago