Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her
Channels Television  -   The trial of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Ominnikoron has begun at of Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa TBS, with the testimony of the first prosecution witness, Nneka Maryjane Odezulu. Ominnikoron was arraigned on March 22 ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

