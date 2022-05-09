Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele
News photo Vanguard News  - The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has expressed optimism that the Bank would soon  achieve the 85% financial inclusion rate target in Nigeria

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Emefiele Optimistic CBN Will Attain 85% Financial Inclusion Target Daily Trust:
Emefiele Optimistic CBN Will Attain 85% Financial Inclusion Target
Central Bank Of Nigeria Sets 85% As Financial Inclusion Target This Year Biz Watch Nigeria:
Central Bank Of Nigeria Sets 85% As Financial Inclusion Target This Year
Emefiele Says CBN To Attain 85% Financial Inclusion Target Soon Inside Business Nigeria:
Emefiele Says CBN To Attain 85% Financial Inclusion Target Soon
CBN’ll Soon Attain 85% Financial Inclusion Target in Nigeria – Emefiele Prompt News:
CBN’ll Soon Attain 85% Financial Inclusion Target in Nigeria – Emefiele
CBN targets 85% financial inclusion News Breakers:
CBN targets 85% financial inclusion


   More Picks
1 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
2 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 20 hours ago
4 Senior Lawyer, Robert Clarke, seeks extension of President Buhari?s tenure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 2023 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Court rejects Emefiele’s appeal to restrain INEC, AGF - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 House Of Representatives Secures Six million Litres Of Aviation Fuel For Airlines After Emergency Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
8 2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info