Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N500bn Demand: Prepare For Worst Fuel Scarcity, IPMAN Tells Nigerians
News photo Leadership  - The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has asked Nigerians to prepare for the worst fuel crisis unless the federal government prevail on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) to pay ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prepare for worst fuel scarcity, petrol marketers alert Nigerians The Punch:
Prepare for worst fuel scarcity, petrol marketers alert Nigerians
Prepare for worst fuel scarcity, petrol marketers alert Nigerians Nigerian Eye:
Prepare for worst fuel scarcity, petrol marketers alert Nigerians
‘Prepare for worst fuel scarcity,’ marketers warn Nigerians The News Guru:
‘Prepare for worst fuel scarcity,’ marketers warn Nigerians
Prepare for worst fuel scarcity, petrol marketers alert Nigerians News Breakers:
Prepare for worst fuel scarcity, petrol marketers alert Nigerians
N500bn Demand: Prepare For Worst Fuel Scarcity, IPMAN Tells Nigerians Observers Times:
N500bn Demand: Prepare For Worst Fuel Scarcity, IPMAN Tells Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Nigerians React As Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleiman Of Sexual Relationship Again - Naija News, 23 hours ago
2 Court rejects Emefiele request to stop INEC from disqualifying him for election - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
4 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 22 hours ago
6 CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
8 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 House Of Representatives Secures Six million Litres Of Aviation Fuel For Airlines After Emergency Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
10 2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info