2023: Jonathan rejects APC presidential forms purchased by Fulani group
News Wire NGR  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has rejected the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms bought for him to contest 2023 presidential election by nomadic Fulani pastoralists and Almajiri ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

