Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal
News Wire NGR
- Superstar striker Erling Haaland has reportedly informed Borussia Dortmund he would leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season to join English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City. There were reports late on Monday that Manchester ...
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland
Naija Loaded:
BREAKING NEWS!! Man City Announce Agreement To Sign Haaland
TVC News:
Man City Sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for #60 Million
Ripples Nigeria:
Man City agree to sign Haaland from Dortmund for £51.2m
Not Just OK:
Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Erling Haaland
The Eagle Online:
Haaland agrees Man City deal to depart Borussia Dortmund
The Street Journal:
Man City Agree To Sign Dortmund Striker Haaland
Fresh Reporters:
Haaland Agrees Manchester City Deal To Depart Borussia Dortmund
Talk Glitz:
Haaland Joins Man City As Dortmund Star Agrees Personal Terms
News Breakers:
Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland
The Genius Media:
Manchester City Officially Confirm Erling #Haaland Transfer
Legit 9ja:
Manchester City Confirm Agreement To Sign Erling Haaland.
Nigeria Breaking News:
Erling Haaland: Manchester City agree transfer with Borussia Dortmund
Core TV News:
Erling Haaland: Manchester City agree to sign Norway striker from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal -
News Wire NGR,
15 hours ago
2
Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
3
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
4
Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
5
NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
8
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt -
This Day,
12 hours ago
9
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
