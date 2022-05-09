Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Monarch, priest, two others abducted in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom
The Nation  - By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa and Bassey Anthony, UyoA traditional ruler, a woman and another man have been abducted at Otuabula community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.Community sources said the incident occurred at about 1am yesterday.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen Abduct Bayelsa Monarch, 2 Others Leadership:
Gunmen Abduct Bayelsa Monarch, 2 Others
Gunmen abduct Bayelsa monarch, 2 others Daily Trust:
Gunmen abduct Bayelsa monarch, 2 others
Monarch, 2 others abducted in Bayelsa – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Monarch, 2 others abducted in Bayelsa – The Sun Nigeria
Gunmen Abduct Monarch, Two Others In Bayelsa Independent:
Gunmen Abduct Monarch, Two Others In Bayelsa
Gunmen abduct Bayelsa monarch, two others Nigerian Pilot:
Gunmen abduct Bayelsa monarch, two others


   More Picks
1 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
2 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 20 hours ago
4 Senior Lawyer, Robert Clarke, seeks extension of President Buhari?s tenure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 2023 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Court rejects Emefiele’s appeal to restrain INEC, AGF - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 House Of Representatives Secures Six million Litres Of Aviation Fuel For Airlines After Emergency Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
8 2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Tell Emefiele He Has To Come – House Speaker, Gbajabiamila Walks Out Representative Sent By Embattled Central Bank Governor - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info