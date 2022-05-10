Post News
News at a Glance
Rohr’s Sack: Stakeholders blame NFF over N433m FIFA fine for ‘breach of contract’
The Guardian
- The country’s football stakeholders, yesterday, lambasted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over an alleged fine of $1,045,000 (about N433,873), which world football governing body, FIFA,...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
FIFA Orders NFF To Pay Rohr N157m For Breach Of Contract
Not Just OK:
FIFA Orders NFF to Pay Gernot Rohr $378,000
The Street Journal:
Rohr’s Sack: Stakeholders Blame NFF Over N433m FIFA Fine For ‘breach Of Contract’
Friday Posts:
Rohr’s Sack: Stakeholders blame NFF over N433m FIFA fine for ‘breach of contract’
The Will:
FIFA Gives Nigeria Deadline To Pay Rohr Compensation For Contract Termination
Nigerian Eye:
FIFA orders NFF to pay Rohr $380,000, threatens to sanction Nigeria
Kemi Filani Blog:
NFF might appeal FIFA ruling ordering compensation for Rohr, says Pinnick
More Picks
1
Nigerians React As Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleiman Of Sexual Relationship Again -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
2
Court rejects Emefiele request to stop INEC from disqualifying him for election -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
3
Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
4
Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo -
Gist Lovers,
22 hours ago
6
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
7
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
8
2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
House Of Representatives Secures Six million Litres Of Aviation Fuel For Airlines After Emergency Meeting -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
10
2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
