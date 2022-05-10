Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: ‘Tinubu so angry at Goodluck Jonathan right now’ – Adeyanju
Daily Post
- Deji Adeyanju, an Abuja-based activist, has described Goodluck Jonathan’s presence in the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a welcome development.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
2023: ‘Tinubu so angry at Goodluck Jonathan right now’ – Adeyanju
Infotrust News:
2023: ‘Tinubu So Angry At Goodluck Jonathan Right Now’ – Adeyanju
Naija News:
2023: ‘Tinubu So Angry At Goodluck Jonathan’ – Deji Adeyanju
Eco City Reporters:
‘Tinubu so angry at Goodluck Jonathan right now’ – Adeyanju
Tori News:
2023: Tinubu And Those Pushing For Yoruba Presidency Angry That Jonathan Joined APC – Adeyanju
More Picks
1
Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
3
NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
5
Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years -
Gist Reel,
19 hours ago
6
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
7
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
8
Activate $19bn fund, Lake Chad drying up - Buhari to World Bank, AfDB, others -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Miyetti Allah threatens legal action against IPoB over alleged attacks on members, cattle -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
