Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt
This Day
- The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Aeroland Travels Limited, and its directors over an indebtedness of N1.8 billion.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
N1.8bn debt: AMCON takes over Aeroland Travels’ assets
Leadership:
N1.8bn Debt: AMCON Takes Over Aeroland Travels Assets
Independent:
AMCON Takes Over Assets Of Aeroland Travels Over N1.8bn Debt
Biz Watch Nigeria:
AMCON Takes Possession Of Aeroland Travels’ Assets, Here’s Why
The Street Journal:
AMCON takes over Aeroland Travels’ assets over N1.8bn debt
The Will:
N1.8bn Debt: AMCON Takes Over Aeroland Travels’ Assets
News Breakers:
N1.8bn debt: AMCON takes over Aeroland Travels’ assets
Within Nigeria:
N1.8bn debt: AMCON takes over Aeroland Travels’ assets
Naija News:
N1.8bn Debt: AMCON Takes Over Aeroland Travels’ Assets
Screen Gist:
N1.8bn Debt: AMCON Takes Over Aeroland Travels’ Assets
More Picks
1
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal -
News Wire NGR,
15 hours ago
2
Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
3
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
4
Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
5
NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
8
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt -
This Day,
12 hours ago
9
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...