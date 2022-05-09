Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Goodluck Jonathan meets with APC National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, hours after Almajiri group purchased APC presidential form for him (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan last night had a closed-door meeting with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC. The meeting lasted for an hour, specifically between 9pm an

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTO NEWS: Former President Goodluck Jonathan Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: Former President Goodluck Jonathan's picture with national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, sparks party membership controversy.
2023: Jonathan Meets Adamu, Hours After Group Purchased Forms on His Behalf This Day:
2023: Jonathan Meets Adamu, Hours After Group Purchased Forms on His Behalf
STILL UNDECIDED? Jonathan meets APC chairman, Adamu Ripples Nigeria:
STILL UNDECIDED? Jonathan meets APC chairman, Adamu
Jonathan Meets APC Chairman, Adamu, After Group Buys Him Presidential Form The Nigeria Lawyer:
Jonathan Meets APC Chairman, Adamu, After Group Buys Him Presidential Form
Goodluck Jonathan meets with APC National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, hours after Almajiri group purchased APC presidential form for him Olajide TV:
Goodluck Jonathan meets with APC National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, hours after Almajiri group purchased APC presidential form for him
Despite Denying Form, Goodluck Jonathan Meets APC National Chairman, Set To Join Ruling Party Naija News:
Despite Denying Form, Goodluck Jonathan Meets APC National Chairman, Set To Join Ruling Party
Former president Goodluck Jonathan meets with APC National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi hours after the Almajiri group purchased APC Presidential form for him. Gist Reel:
Former president Goodluck Jonathan meets with APC National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi hours after the Almajiri group purchased APC Presidential form for him.


   More Picks
1 Nigerians React As Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleiman Of Sexual Relationship Again - Naija News, 23 hours ago
2 Court rejects Emefiele request to stop INEC from disqualifying him for election - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
4 Saraki in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 22 hours ago
6 CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
8 2023: FG reacts as Emefiele drags Malami, INEC, APC to court over Presidential ambition - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 House Of Representatives Secures Six million Litres Of Aviation Fuel For Airlines After Emergency Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
10 2023: Supporters buy APC presidential form for Senate President Lawan - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info