Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Bakare: N100m APC Nomination Form Fee Came From My Account… I Didn’t Borrow Or Beg
News Breakers
- Bakare: N100m APC Nomination Form Fee Came From My Account… I Didn’t Borrow Or Beg
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
N100m APC forms fee, from my account… I didn’t borrow or beg - Pastor Bakare
Channels Television:
I Did Not Beg To Pay N100m APC Nomination Form Fee, Says Tunde Bakare
The Cable:
Bakare: N100m APC nomination form fee came from my account...
Peoples Gazette:
I paid N100 million for nomination forms to make APC only dominant party in Nigeria: Tunde Bakare
Nigerian Eye:
N100m APC nomination form fee came from my account, I didn’t borrow or beg– Pastor Tunde Bakare
More Picks
1
NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
3
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
4
2022 UTME: 1.4 million candidates sit UTME in three days -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
5
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
6
Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
7
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
9
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt -
This Day,
14 hours ago
10
Miyetti Allah denies buying presidential nomination forms for any candidates -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...