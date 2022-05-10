Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JP Morgan delists Nigeria from emerging market list, as govt plans another $950m debt
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - JPMorgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market sovereign recommendations over its fiscal woes. The global financial institution said Nigeria has failed to take advantage of high oil prices.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JP Morgan Delists Nigeria From Emerging Market Sovereign List TVC News Nigeria:
JP Morgan Delists Nigeria From Emerging Market Sovereign List
JP Morgan delists Nigeria from emerging market list, as govt plans another $950m debt Igbere TV News:
JP Morgan delists Nigeria from emerging market list, as govt plans another $950m debt
JPMorgan Delists Nigeria From Emerging Market Sovereign List The Will:
JPMorgan Delists Nigeria From Emerging Market Sovereign List
JPMorgan removes Nigeria from emerging market sovereign list News Wire NGR:
JPMorgan removes Nigeria from emerging market sovereign list
Nigeria’s fiscal woes worsens, removed from JP Morgan’s emerging market list The Street Journal:
Nigeria’s fiscal woes worsens, removed from JP Morgan’s emerging market list
JPMorgan Delists Nigeria From Emerging Market List Observers Times:
JPMorgan Delists Nigeria From Emerging Market List


   More Picks
1 Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
2 Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
3 COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
4 Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
5 NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt - This Day, 12 hours ago
9 CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity - The Cable, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info