EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Samuela Isopi, the ambassador to the EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, has put the trade volume between the bloc and Nigeria in 2021, at €28.7 billion.

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
3 NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
5 Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
6 Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Activate $19bn fund, Lake Chad drying up - Buhari to World Bank, AfDB, others - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Miyetti Allah threatens legal action against IPoB over alleged attacks on members, cattle - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
